Showbiz: Laudya Cynthia Bella deletes all photos of husband on IG?

KUALA LUMPUR: Fans of popular Indonesian star Laudya Cynthia Bella have noticed that the actress and singer had recently deleted all of the photos of her husband, Engku Emran Engku Zainal Abidin, on her Instagram account.

According to various news reports, Netizens began speculating on the reason for the 31-year-old Bandung-born celeb’s action to erase all of her Malaysian spouse’s images online, which included their wedding photos.

The actress had also unfollowed his IG account, leading many to question whether the couple’s marriage was on the rocks.

Although her entrepreneur husband’s pictures were gone, Laudya’s IG account, which has over 29.1 million followers, still featured images of her step daughter, Engku Aleesya.

But there were several new photos circulating online which saw both Laudya and Engku Emran attending an event together.

Even though fans were still unsure about what was happening, they still wished the couple well.

The star of Surga Yang Tak Dirindukan had previously revealed that she would no longer be sharing new pictures of her beloved partner on social media platforms on the basis of keeping their privacy intact.

Previous reports claimed that there were rumours of other parties that were eyeing her husband, who was formerly married to popular Malaysian singer and actress Erra Fazira.

Laudya and Engku Emran tied the knot on Sep 8, 2017 in a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.