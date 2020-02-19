Showbiz: I'm still in shock' – BCL

KUALA LUMPUR: “I’m lost for words. I’m still in shock. Everything happened so fast... I need some sleep,” said popular Indonesian singer Bunga Citra Lestari addressing the Press after the funeral of her husband actor Ashraf Sinclair yesterday.

Indonesian portal KOMPAS.com quoted the 36-year-old as saying that she hoped friends would join her and the family to pray for Ashraf’s soul.

“I’m faced with a sudden loss and am still trying to accept this harsh reality. Thank you all for coming (to the funeral),” she said.

Meanwhile, Ashraf’s father Mohamed Anthony John Sinclair, in his speech after the funeral which took place at San Diego Hills Memorial Park in West Java, said that while Ashraf had passed on, his memories would continue to live on in the minds of his loved ones, especially his son 10-year-old Noah Aidan Sinclair and Bunga.

Ashraf’s sister, radio announcer Aishah Sinclair uploaded a photo of her brother’s final resting place on her Instagram last night and wrote: “Final resting place. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out, called, flew all the way. This has been one of the toughest days my family has ever gone through, your love and support means a lot to us. And proved that one thing is for sure, Ashraf was loved. Tremendously.”

Ashraf, a Malaysian actor who also found fame in Indonesia after settling down in Jakarta following his marriage to Bunga in 2008, died of a heart attack in Jakarta, yesterday. He was 40.