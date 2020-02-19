Showbiz: Distraught Bunga chooses to 'stay' beside Ashraf

KUALA LUMPUR: Top Indonesian singer-actress Bunga Citra Lestari is still in grief over the sudden death of her husband, actor Ashraf Sinclair.

The couple had always been inseparable and to ensure that they remained so "in the next life", Bunga booked her eventual resting place beside his, at the San Diego Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, Karawang, West Java yesterday.

Indonesian entertainment news portal DetikHot reported yesterday that Bunga, 37, the award-winning star of Habibie & Ainun and My Stupid Boss booked a 260 million Rupiah (RM75,000) cemetery lot next to Ashraf's.

San Diego Hills' chief executive officer Suziani Japardy said that Bunga had always wanted to be laid to rest beside Ashraf "when her time came".

"She told us that they wanted to be buried beside each other, that had always been their plan," Suziani said, adding that Bunga's lot was booked by her manager Ikhsan Doddyansyah or Doddy.

"It is situated at a semi-private section of San Diego Hills, which is partly walled."

Ashraf died of a heart attack at 4.51am at MMC Hospital, Jakarta yesterday.

The eldest of three siblings of Malay and British parentage, he began his acting career in 2004 when he starred in the film SH3 with Fasha Sandha.

His other films included Gol & Gincu and Saus Kacang, while his television dramas included Gol & Gincu The Series, Renjis and Dosa: Sacred Sin.

Ashraf co-hosted entertainment programmes Beat TV on Astro, Box Office on ntv7 and Mentor on TV3 in 2005.

Ashraf and Bunga, his Saus Kacang co-star, were married on Nov 8, 2008 in Jakarta. They have a 10-year-old son, Noah Aidan Sinclair.