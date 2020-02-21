Showbiz: '20-02-20' wedded bliss for Aiman and Zahirah

KUALA LUMPUR: Speculations were put to rest after lovestruck celebrities Aiman Hakim Redza and Zahirah Macwilson tied the knot yesterday.

This follows the couple's week-long Instagram call for fans to "save the date 20-02-20".

Aiman, the star of romantic comedies Vanila Coklat and Kimchi Untuk Awak, and Zahirah, who will soon appear in the action adventure Bulan Dan Pria Terhebat, had their solemnisation (akad nikah) ceremony held at Glamhall in Mercu Mustapha Kamal, Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya last night.

The 9pm ceremony, organised by her father, veteran actor and television host Zainol Johari Macwilson, was attended by 200 guests comprised of family members and close friends.

Zahirah received a RM300 mas kahwin and five trays of hantaran from Aiman. He received seven trays of hantaran in return.

"Alhamdulillah, we've spent six months preparing for this day, and it's finally happened. We're both so happy we've made it," said Zahirah in a news report.

Aiman added: “Alhamdulillah, I'm the happiest person today, and I pray that all of our friends and fans pray for our well-being and success."

Aiman, 30, and Zahirah, 24, were engaged on June 8 last year, and they had been a couple for seven months.

Wedding planner Mahligai Creative Weddings organised the ceremony, with the theme Rustic. Aiman and Zahirah will have a wedding reception at the same venue tonight.

Zahirah wore a white dress designed by Teh Firdaus and jewellery by Hearts on Fire worth RM1,000,000. Her makeup was courtesy of Bosco Ryzal.

Aiman wore a matching white baju Melayu from Cosry.

Aiman and Zahirah also had a Bollywood-themed berinai ceremony at the Quill Mall Convention Centre in Jalan Sultan Ismail on Wednesday night.