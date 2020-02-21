Showbiz: Actress Yatt Hamzah's 50-day-old baby falls to the floor!

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Yatt Hamzah is worried about the condition of her 50-day-old baby girl, who slipped from her sister's arm and fell to the floor yesterday.

In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old artiste wrote: “Dear all, please pray for baby Hawa who is only 50 days old. She accidentally fell to the floor from her sister’s arms just now. Now I’m really worried. Pity her.”

Her youngest child, named Suci Hawa Zulaikha, was being carried by one of her elder sisters, when the incident occurred, right in front of Yatt herself.

In an update on her IG today, Yatt said doctors told her that the baby was in stable condition, aside from sustaining a bruise mark on her head.

Seeing that the baby was still very small, no x-ray images could be taken and neither any medication could be prescribed, added Yatt.

“However, if she vomits and seems to be in a worse off condition, doctors had advised me to take her to hospital again,” wrote the actress, who included photos of her youngest baby in the post.

These photos were also the first photos of the baby which Yatt had shared publicly since she gave birth to Suci Hawa Zulaikha.

Yatt and her husband Mohammad Zulfadhli have two other daughters – Suci Humaira Iqlima, 4, and Suci Hayfaa Medina, 2.

Yatt also has another daughter, Suci Hanania Malika, 10, from her previous marriage.