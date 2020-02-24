Showbiz: 'You have a friend in me' - Hugh Jackman to bullied boy

KUALA LUMPUR: A young boy who has been badly bullied in school due to his uncommon condition has a newfound friend in Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

According to Bang, the Hollywood star of Logan and the X-Men movies got wind of Quaden Bayles, 9, after his mother shared a video on Facebook which saw the distraught youngster crying and saying that he, “wants to die.”

Bayles was born with dwarfism and has suffered a barrage of bullying from individuals at school due to his condition.

Jackman, 51, reached out to the boy with a video of himself on Twitter where he said: "You're stronger than you know, mate, and no matter what you've got a friend in me.”

He added: "So, everyone, let's please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay, period. Life is hard enough. Let's remember, every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let's be kind.”

The video has so far garnered over 1.6 million views, more than 15,500 retweets and 12,400 likes.

It was reported previously that the kind-hearted celeb had said that he wanted his two kids, Oscar, 19, and Ava, 14, to use their privileged upbringing to help others.

"My kids have so many advantages. And I want them to know that they have a responsibility to use those advantages to help others. My kids are constantly reminded about how lucky we are in our family. We're ridiculously blessed.”

"We live in a beautiful home in places that other people dream of. But in terms of the world, we're even more blessed. One out of six people don't have clean drinking water. They can't comprehend how we live," he said.

Talking further about charity and setting a good example, he added: "I want to lead my kids by example when it comes to charity. Their poverty is something we can fix; that's something we can feel. You have to feel something to fix it. You can't just talk about the world's problems occasionally and think, 'Oh, it would be good to help.' To really change the world, you have to feel it.”

"I was brought up with parents who both did volunteer work and community work. They gave back. After my father retired, he donated his services as an accountant to developing nations for three years. So it always felt normal to me to give back.”

"I want it to feel normal for my kids. The more we can see the world as a whole, and the less as 'your team, my team,' the better we will be. I am ridiculously blessed. I don't need any more money. I'm totally good. So if I can use whatever power I have now to share with others, that's my hope. And I want my kids to be with me every step of the way."