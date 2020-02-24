Showbiz: Sustainability theme at 3rd Wired Music Week conference and festival

Wired Music Week (WMW), Asia’s largest electronic music conference and festival, will be held at Zouk Genting from March 12-15, and features music industry giants such as Markus Schulz, Laidback Luke and Arkham Knights.

This third instalment of WMW will revolve around the theme of Sustainability and the conference will explore topics such as Radio In A Streaming Age, obviously to discuss the sustainability of radio airplay against the rise of digital streaming platforms.

On the events front, WMW will be delving deep into the topic Music Festivals: Make, Break or Sustain, to take a look at a music promoter’s role in contributing to environmental sustainability, as well as efforts to ensure brand sustainability.

The conference will also have debate panels with topics such as Music Sustainability: Label Deals versus Independent Releases Debate to shed light on the different sides of the industry and how to thrive as an artiste.

WMW’s new pillar Wired Black focuses on the growth and expansion of the underground electronic music scene. It will explore topics relating to sustainability and the underground scene.

Another new segment that will be introduced at WMW 2020 is Connect: China to bridge the Chinese electronic music industry with the rest of Asia.

Conference attendees will also get the chance to learn from the best with workshops featuring key players in the global industry.

Of course, WMW will not be complete without its after-parties. Attendees can expect a lineup of DJ acts that includes Markus Schulz, Arkham Knights and more. They are sure to set the dance floors of Zouk Genting ablaze with their electrifying tunes.

Visit www.wmw.my or www.zoukgenting.com for more details.