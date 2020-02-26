Showbiz: Several shows cancelled, Jamal Abdillah remains positive

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite several cancellations for his shows due to the current political situation and Covid-19 outbreak, Datuk Jamal Abdillah remains positive and believes that there will always be other chances for him in future.

“Four of my performances scheduled in some states have been cancelled following the political impasse that is happening right now,” the popular 60-year-old singer was quoted in a news report yesterday.

He added that the one in Tangkak, Johor, had been cancelled as a safety precaution against the current outbreak of the deadly new virus.

“This is all fated and I accept it willingly. God-willing, there will be other chances for me to perform in future,” said Jamal to the media at a press conference for an upcoming charity concert, held at Istana Budaya yesterday.

The concert dubbed Alunan Irama Charity Concert, to be held at the same venue on Apr 11, will see the veteran artiste performing together with Dayang Nurfaizah.

They will be joined by veteran crooner Datuk Yusni Hamid and Haziq Rosebi.

Organised by Yayasan Gerbang Bandar Tun Razak; Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia (Karyawan); Educaring Team, Kuala Lumpur State Education Department and Istana Budaya, the concert aims to raise funds for the educational development for the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary as well as for Karyawan.

Jamal said that he will be allocated a 30-minute time slot, but wouldn’t mind performing a duet or two with Dayang if there’s a request for it.

“I had invited her to perform with me at this very hall eight years ago. We sang Kehebatan Cinta and Sandarkan Pada Kenangan then,” he said.

Tickets for the concert will be available at www.myticket.asia from March 10 onwards.