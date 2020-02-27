Showbiz: I'll visit you both frequently, says Ashraf Sinclair's mum to BCL and Noah

KUALA LUMPUR: After spending a week in Jakarta to be with her daughter-in-law Bunga Citra Lestari and her grandson Noah Sinclair to mourn the passing of her son, actor Ashraf Sinclair, Khadijah Abdul Rahman and her family have since returned to Malaysia.

In an Instagram posting yesterday, she wrote: “Assalamualaikum to all. The Sinclairs have now returned to Malaysia. We hope you will always keep the late Ashraf in your prayers.

“God-willing, I will try to be in Jakarta as often as I can to be with my beloved daughter Bunga and grandson Noah. I love all of you, for loving my son Aruah Ashraf. Lets do all the good deeds on Earth so we can be with him in Jannah InsyaAllah. Alfatihah. Aamiin.”

Besides Ashraf, Khadijah is also the mother to actress and radio announcer Aishah and filmmaker Adam, who is married to US-based Malaysian singer Yuna.

On Feb 18, Ashraf, who uprooted himself to Jakarta after marrying the popular Indonesian singer in 2008, passed away due to a heart attack. He was 41.