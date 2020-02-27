Showbiz: Serina saddened by health issues of parents

KUALA LUMPUR: It has been a challenging February for actress, television host and producer Serina Redzuawan, as both her parents have landed in hospital.

First, her mother Norhayati Ayub who has long suffered from a kidney ailment and diabetes will soon lose one of her legs as it has become gangrenous.

Second, her celebrity chef father, Datuk Redzuawan Ismail has been hospitalised with shingles since Monday.

Concerned and saddened by the "health issues" facing her parents, Serina, 37, braved herself to tell her mother that the doctors had to amputate one of her legs.

In an Instagram post which showed Serina at Norhayati's bedside with two family friends, she said: "Oh God. Mama's leg would have to be amputated. My world has turned upside down and I don’t know what to say.

"The doctors have asked me to convey the news to her, and I know she will be devastated and in tears. But I braved myself for it anyway.

"So I told her the sad news and explained that her health would be in danger if the operation wasn't done. Slowly she understood and accepted it. She cried buckets, I hugged and kissed her.

"Please pray that mama's operation goes on smoothly. This is a very heavy test for me and family."

Serina also uploaded a photo of her visiting Redzuawan, or Chef Wan, a couple of days ago.

In the caption, she wrote: "I've just visited papa in hospital. He's got shingles and he feels that his skin is on fire.

"I feel so sad and concerned for him, he's got strong antibodies and seldom falls sick.

"But when he's sick he really needs rest.

"Please pray for his speedy recovery."

Netizens who included Serina's fellow artiste friends expressed sympathy and support for her parents.

Singer Anuar Zain said: "May God protect your parents Serina. Get well soon Datuk Chef Wan."

Singer-actress Ezlynn Ariffin said: "Get well soon Tok Wan. My prayers for your parents' speedy recoveries."

Actress and television host Yasmin Hani said: "Big hugs. I doakan ibu bapa Serina tabah. May God be with them."

Two days ago, Chef Wan, 62, shared on Instagram news that his ex-wife's diabetes had seriously affected both her legs.

He said that one of her legs had developed severe gangrene and had to be amputated.

The other leg was also affected but since she had a heart problem, the doctors decided to amputate only one leg.

Chef Wan also said that his late father had one leg amputated due to diabetes, and he died two years later of a heart attack.

"I told Serina that we can hire a nurse to care for her. At least I have my housemaid and she has hers, and my driver who can take her for her weekly dialysis," said Chef Wan.

"She is the mother of my children. The least I can do is to comfort her for the rest of her life."

Norhayati was hospitalised at Kuala Lumpur Hospital last week while Chef Wan was hospitalised at Gleneagles Hospital in Jalan Ampang on Monday.

Chef Wan and Norhayati were married for three years from 1982 to 1985. They have two children, Mohd Nadzri Redzuawan or Chef Riz, and Serina.