Showbiz: Sufian Suhaimi pens poem for Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Sufian Suhaimi has written a poem which is dedicated to his idol Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the country’s interim prime minister.

Titled Terima Kasih Tun (Buat Seorang Mahathir), it is among 66 self-penned poems available in his debut poetry book, an anthology called Di Matamu Senandika Sufian Suhaimi.

“I wrote the Terima Kasih Tun (Buat Seorang Mahathir) based on my observation on him from various aspects, including his personality and wit,” said the 27-year-old artiste in a news report today.

Sufian, who was also an English teacher before he chose to sing professionally, has been writing poems from 2012.

They are all based on his life, including his romantic relationship, his family, career and ambitions.

The book, published by Nineflix Resources, was launched by National Laureate Datuk Dr Zurinah Hassan yesterday.