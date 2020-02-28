Showbiz: Happier now, Noryn has since 'moved on'

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Noryn Aziz says she is truly contented with her life now with her six-year-old son Raja Bariq Umar Shah.

The winner of reality programme Gegar Vaganza 5, however refuses to talk about her marriage status to politician and architect Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah.

“What has happened is now in the past and this is the time for me to move on and I can see a brighter future ahead of me,” she said in a news report today.

The 43-year-old artiste also said that it was time for her focus on herself more.

“What’s important now is for me to love myself and do only what pleases me,” said Noryn who believed that creating one’s own happiness is key to being a stronger individual.

Noryn and Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah married in 2010.

In 2018, they started sulh proceedings at the Kuala Terengganu syariah court. Until today, neither of them has made any statement on their marriage status.