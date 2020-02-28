Showbiz: Rabbani member Nazrul in hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: A member of nasyid group Rabbani, Nazrul Azhar Tamrin, has been admitted to Selayang Hospital due to kidney problem recently.

According to a news report yesterday, the 44-year-old’s body temperature suddenly shot up while undergoing dialysis treatment.

His fellow group member Azadan Abdul Aziz said that Nazrul was stable, but was still very weak and under doctors’ observation.

“His blood pressure and glucose levels have since stabilised but doctors have also confirmed that there is an infection in his lungs. They are monitoring the situation to ensure that the infection does not spread to other organs,” he said.

Azadan together with the rest of the group members also plan to help raise fund to assist Nazrul, who have not been performing with them for the past three years due to his health problem.

During that period, Nazrul, who is also a father of six, have been in and out of hospital