Showbiz: 'Cherish your time with your loved ones' - BCL

KUALA LUMPUR: The death of Indonesian-based actor Ashraf Sinclair has made Bunga Citra Lestari "more appreciative of her loved ones".

Indonesian news portal Liputan6 reported yesterday that the 37-year-old singer-actress poured her heart out to fans at an entertainment event at Quarter Dome, Cilandak, Jakarta last Friday.

Bunga, whose best known song is Cinta Sejati from the film Habibie & Ainun said: "I never thought I'd lose the love of my life so soon.

"But I hope that every time I sing Cinta Sejati, and when fans listen to it, we will all cherish our times spent with our loved ones, and always love them."

This marks Bunga's first appearance at an entertainment event following Ashraf's death.

The following day, she teamed up with Irish pop singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone fame and Filipino singer-actor Christian Bautista at the Romantic Valentine Concert at Pullman Jakarta Central Park.

During the concert, Keating praised Bunga for her professionalism.

He said: "Seeing Bunga perform tonight, we can truly understand what kind of person she is. Losing a loved one is certainly the hardest experience, but she put all her sorrow behind for a while in order to entertain us.

"She has gone through an extremely difficult phase in life. My thoughts are with you. You are an incredible woman."

Keating dedicated his hit song of 2002 If Tomorrow Never Comes to Bunga, Ashraf and family.

Bunga has three studio albums namely Cinta Pertama (2006), Tentang Kamu (2008) and The Best Of BCL (2013).

Her best known songs include Cinta Pertama, Tentang Kamu and Cinta Sejati.

Her acting career began in 2004, and her best known films include Saus Kacang, Habibie & Ainun and My Stupid Boss.

In the biopic Habibie & Ainun, Bunga played former Indonesian First Lady Hasri Ainun Besari opposite Reza Rahadian who played former Indonesian President Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie.

Ashraf died of a heart attack at age 40 on Feb 18 in Jakarta.

Bunga and Ashraf got married in 2008 and they have a 10-year-old son, Noah Aidan Sinclair.