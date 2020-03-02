Showbiz: Zahirah-Aiman's 'upside-down' wedding cake a global hit

KUALA LUMPUR: Looks like Zahirah Macwilson’s unique wedding cake has stolen the light somewhat from the beautiful actress who got hitched recently to actor Aiman Hakim Redza.

Earlier today, the 25-year-old Bulan Dan Pria Terhebat star posted on her Instagram account that her uncommon wedding cake had been making headlines around the world.

She wrote: “Our cake made it to international news! Haha! So my husband sent me a screenshot of some articles that featured our ‘Chandelier Upside-Down Wedding Cake’ by @lilylolacakes with the team @mahligaicreative @glamhall. The cake got noticed by Fox News, China Press, India, Russia, Spain, Japan and many more!”

The entry has since garnered over 59,096 likes and more than 361 comments from well wishers and Netizens sharing their joy for the newlyweds.

Zahirah and Kimchi Untuk Awak actor Aiman, 31, tied the knot on Feb 20 at Glamhall in Mercu Mustapha Kamal, Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya.

The celebrity couple’s now-famous wedding cake was featured at their reception event at the same venue a day later in the evening, which was attended by 200 guests.

It was reported that the splendid cake, created by Lily & Lola Cakes, was apparently an eight-tier cake that was served upside down and hanging from a huge chandelier, which was then lowered from the ceiling for the happily married couple to jointly slice.