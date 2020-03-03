Showbiz: Siti pays poetic tribute to Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR: Pop queen Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are big fans of each other.

And when Dr Mahathir's second term as Prime Minister ended last week, Siti took the opportunity to pay glowing tribute to her favourite Malaysian leader of all time.

She penned a special poem for Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, which expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the country's favourite "star couple" who put the nation on the world map.

Siti's poem read:

Tun, kami mengenang,

Setiap jasa yang telah disumbang,

Penuh tekad semangat juang.

Tun Siti, kami hargai,

Pengorbanan tanpa belah bahagi,

Meminjamkan belahan hati, buat kami.

Tun berdua,

Doa kami tetap mengiringi,

Setulusnya rasa menghormati,

Semoga Allah sentiasa melindungi.

(Tun, we remember,

Every one of your contributions,

Your tireless struggles.

Tun Siti, we are grateful,

For your undivided sacrifice,

Sharing your love with us.

Both Tuns,

Our prayers follow you,

Our respect for you is real,

May God always protect you)

Siti posted her tribute on Dr Mahathir's Instagram on Sunday.

It accompanied a video which showed the former leader embracing his wife and family members at Yayasan Al-Bukhary in Jalan Pahang here.

Dr Mahathir captioned the video with the message "Thank you everyone".

Siti was not the only artiste who showed her appreciation for Dr Mahathir, the only Malaysian Prime Minister to have served twice, from 1981 to 2003 and from 2018 to last week.

Singer-actor Naim Daniel said: "Have a good rest Tun. Lots of love."

"Love you so much Tun. God bless," said singer, actor and television host Alif Satar.

"You're the best Tun," said actress Nad Zainal.

"Terima kasih Tun," said singer-actress Daiyan Trisha.

"Love both of you forever," said singer-actress Erra Fazira.

"Forever our hero. Love you Tun. We all do," said Scha Alyahya.

Dr Mahathir stepped down as Prime Minister on Feb 24. Five days later the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah appointed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Dr Mahathir's video