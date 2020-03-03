THE new movie Fantasy Island showcases a reimagining of the popular TV series from the late 1970s, which include some very unexpected twists and turns.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, and co-produced by Blumhouse Productions, the supernatural horror movie stars Maggie Q alongside Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker.

The 40-year-old American actress, whose real name is Margaret Denise Quigley, has had a colourful life full of ups and downs as she developed acting career over the course of twenty two years.

A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, she has traveled the globe since her college years. After modeling in Japan and Taiwan, she moved to Hong Kong, where she was approached by Jackie Chan’s production company.

After being cast in Chan’s films Rush Hour 2 and Around the World in 80 Days, Maggie Q first took the spotlight alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible III, which was quickly followed by high-profile roles in Hollywood movies Live Free or Die Hard, New York, I Love You, Balls of Fury and the Divergent trilogy.

On TV, she is best known for the title role in the series Nikita, playing a rogue assassin who returns to take down the secret organization that trained her. She is currently shooting the action-thriller The Asset, with Michael Keaton and Samuel L Jackson.

In addition to acting, Maggie is an animal and human rights activist through her support of programs such as PETA, Best Friends, WildAid, Kageno and the Washington DC-based PCRM (Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine).

Below, she talks about Fantasy Island and her artistic journey so far.

How did you get involved with Fantasy Island?

Maggie Q: To be honest, when I heard that they were making it, and that this property was going to be revisited, I wasn’t convinced. There’s an audience that remembers the title clearly and has an expectation. On the other side, you’re trying to introduce it to a new generation that has no clue what it is, and no reference for it. That’s always a tricky situation to get into, and so I really wasn’t convinced. It wasn’t until I met Jeff and read the script that I thought, ‘Oh this is a surprisingly well-crafted script with characters that are fully realised.’ It was the material, originally. And then there was Michael Peña – I love Michael as an actor. Michael was attached, and then Jeff just built the cast around us. So in the end it was a combination of things.

So you don’t really remember the show?

MQ: It’s a little before my time. Even Wonder Woman wasn’t my generation, but Lynda Carter was still riding high at the time. But even as a young child, I did get a good sense of how big that show was. I mean, I’ve seen it since, obviously, but I was too young to be in the thick of it at the time.

If anything, people tend to remember Tattoo, the little French guy who’d shout, “Boss, boss – the plane, the plane,” when the guests arrived.

MQ: Of course – which everyone asks me about! And I can’t say anything, because there’s a funny reveal at the end.

The film has a very diverse cast. Were you involved in that?

MQ: I did ask for an African American actor to play my husband, and I did ask for a mixed-race child to play my daughter, but Jeff did all the casting. Jeff is the one. What’s nice about Jeff is that I know for a fact that he was looking for the best actors for the role. He was about diversity from day one but, at the same time, he didn’t want the film to be just a kind of flat representation of no one in the world. To his credit, he really did take a stand on that – he really was interested in seeing a cast that represented what the world really looks like and what people want to see. But it’s not a compromise. The last thing you want when you have an ethnic cast is to do it just so that you have the right rainbow of flavour to pacify people but not really pick the right talent for the role. That’s a worry when it comes to diverse casting. You have to find the right people first, I think.

You play Gwen. She’s quite an unusual character for a genre movie, isn’t she?

MQ: You’re so right. Because, the truth is, if I didn’t see the level of heart and pain and reconciliation that needed to happen with her, I wouldn’t have done the film. Because I’m not interested in entertainment for entertainment’s sake, to be honest. I mean, if you’re not going to take a journey with these characters, I don’t see the point. And for her, that was interesting, because she’s so layered, in that when you meet her, you think she’s a simple, straightforward woman who only has one regret: she had a shot at happiness, and she said no. She could have had this happy life; she could have had this beautiful husband who loved her and this beautiful child. But then you start to really get into her life and you realise there’s a reason why she self-sabotages her happiness, and the reason was she didn’t feel worthy of love.

Was that all in the script or did you help build the character? It sounds like you had some very definite ideas about how she would be.

MQ: I’ll tell you what fascinated me, which Jeff and I did some work on – survivor’s guilt. People don’t often do studies on this, but there’s some really fascinating research on the lives of people who have either survived a car accident – they were driving and everyone else in the car was killed, or they were in a plane crash and they’re the sole survivor, or one of very few survivors. There’s a measure, to varying degrees, obviously depending on who the person is, of guilt and pain that they carry with them for their entire lives. It affects every single decision they make in their lives, and it is normally, “I don’t deserve what’s in front of me. I don’t deserve to be happy. Why wasn’t it me?” And so, it becomes this lifetime plague. Now, what happened to Gwen happened six years prior, but people go their whole lives – 30, 40, 50 years – living in this way. So, she’s had this incredible gift to be able to see that, regardless of what’s happened, her life – as it is – is a great life. And that she has a chance to start over, and she doesn’t have to live in the past. So that was something that we researched a lot and had many discussions on when it came to Gwen and how she lived.

Maggie Q (second from right) with the rest of the cast of Fantasy Island, who soon discover that this was not the vacation they had signed up for. (Picture courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Where did you shoot the movie?

MQ: Fiji. It was pretty crazy. We were there for a couple of months.

Did you shoot all of it there, or was there some studio work back in the US?

MQ: No, it was all in Fiji. (Laughs) Although I guess you could call what they have there, “studios”. It really was amazing. I mean, listen, it wasn’t the most resourced film I’ve ever made, and what Jeff did was, he took a property that Blumhouse were excited about and he created something that looks and feels heads and tails above what he was given to make it with. And that is a measure of how hard he works and what his vision is.

That’s pretty unusual. Normally on a film like this you’d only spend a week on location and do everything else back in the States…

MQ: I know! Exactly right. But, honestly, and I think Jeff knew this, I can’t imagine us doing it the way that you just described, which is so often the case, and being able to really bring this to life. We were living on a cruise ship and taking these little dinghies to work. Once we got to work, we were completely isolated. It wasn’t, a tourist area, or a hotel where there were people around. There was no one around. It was us and a couple of stray dogs, and that was it.

How much interaction did you have with your co-stars? It’s a multi-stranded story, and you’re not always in the same scenes together.

MQ: We spent a week in pretty intense rehearsals, because Jeff always believes in each actor not only rehearsing as a group but also rehearsing with the person they’re going to do most of their work with – like, one-on-one. And so, we did a lot of that, for the first week, and then for the next two weeks we lived on this cruise ship, all together, while we were shooting on the island. It was very. It was a very intense amount of time, and we were all together, so that was the bonding time. That was the time where we sort of created this unbreakable bond with one another, so when we went off to do our own storylines, and it all became a little bit more fractured, we had that base and we had that family that was already built because of those two weeks. So that was really smart. It wasn’t intentional, but it happened that way.

Given that you have a background in action movies, people might expect you to bust out a few moves at some point, but you don’t. Do you enjoy playing with that kind of expectation?

MQ: I do. People always ask me about the action genre, and it’s funny because it certainly is my wheelhouse, but, at the same time, I’ve done a bunch of other things too. The truth is, the action movies are the biggest. They have the widest audience, and they’re crowd pleasers, so that’s what people remember. But, yes, I like it when there’s an expectation, obviously, and people say, “Oh, she’s going to get really tough in a moment.” And then they realise, “No, she isn’t, she’s broken.” It’s a nice juxtaposition of what I would normally do.

It fits with the one of the main themes of the film, which is that nothing is quite what it seems. Did you ever discuss those kinds of things with Jeff? Would you even say the film has a message?

MQ: I’d say it has heart. I think what all the characters are reaching for is some sort of closure, really when you think about it, right? Besides JD and Brax, who are very entertaining – two bros who are like, “Yeah, we want it all – chicks in bikinis and hot guys.” (Laughs) Which is very typical of young males, and it’s funny because not everyone’s fantasy is going to involve making reparations or some kind of healing. But you do see it in most of the other characters: everybody just wants to heal, really. And the older I get, and the more I go about this life with my friends and my family and the people that I love, at the end of the day we’re all trying to heal from something. We’re all trying to get over that thing so that we can understand why we deserve the life that we have. And we should be happy with what we have. Because the overarching idea in this film is: be careful what you wish for. If you got those things that you could redo or have again, or make different, would your life be any better? It’s kind of a “chase the rainbow” scenario. We do live in a very incredibly shallow world at the moment, where everything is about appearances, and everything is about the perception of what people have and who they are.

How did you get into movies? Did you always want to act?

MQ: No. By accident. I wanted to be a vet. I mean, I wanted to work with animals. I still want to work with animals and I’m still trying to figure out how to make that a big part of my life. But I was a broke student living in Hawaii. I had a girlfriend who was a really dear friend, and she was a model and she travelled to Japan every year. She would go for two months during the summer and make a ton of money, save it, and come back and go back to school. She had this nice little scenario going on. I thought, “Wow, that’s pretty incredible.” I wasn’t in a good place in my life, and she said, “Hey, listen, I want to help you out. I want to introduce you to this world where you can go out and support yourself and get yourself back on your feet.” So I went with her to Japan, and that was the first place I lived. I grew up on an island (Honolulu), and I’d only left the Island once – to meet my grandparents in New York – and that was it. I’d had no experience in the world. I mean, literally, I had never been anywhere but one other state. So, I went to Japan and I lived there for half a year, and it was the most incredible experience in my life.

Why was that?

MQ: I had no idea that this world existed! Cities and money and cars and people who had different values than I did growing up. All of the things that are just eye-opening, maybe not important, but certainly eye-opening. And after that I went back and I was in school, I was in a private Catholic university. I was an athlete. I got a scholarship for cross country, so I was training and working really hard trying to keep my scholarship, working in retail. It was awful. It was awful because I didn’t have family money or help. Everything that I did, I had to do on my own. More than 50% of my tuition was covered by the scholarship, but, because it was private school, it was still incredibly expensive. I wasn’t making ends meet, it was just impossible. My next trip was to Taiwan. I took a semester off, I went to Taiwan and I was modeling. Well, not real modeling, I was doing commercial work, things like that, and I was stopped by a woman in a market one night who asked me who I was. I still remember this. I literally said, “I’m nobody. I’m here just trying to make ends meet.” At the time, I’d been rejected from every single commercial job in Taiwan, because at the time they were looking for blonde hair and blue eyes. They wanted white, white, white girls or famous Chinese people.

How did that affect you?

MQ: I bought a one-way ticket to Hong Kong, just on instinct. I flew there on my own, I got there and was taken in by a woman who let me sleep on her floor for a year, until I could afford to rent my own room. I did some commercial work, and at the end of that year Jackie Chan’s company called and said, “We want to train you. We think that you have a future in film.”

How did you react?

MQ: I just laughed. I didn’t know what they were talking about! I said, “That’s ridiculous. I don’t have any training. I’m not an actor, so I can’t join you because I don’t know what I’m doing.” So I said no, and they were shocked. I said, “How about this. In six months’ time, if people are still asking for me, let me know and we’ll talk about it again.” And they did. They called me back six months later and they said, “People are still asking.” And that’s how it started.

But you had a sporty background, didn’t you?

MQ: I was sporty, but here’s the thing that people don’t understand. I was a runner and a swimmer, and runners and swimmers can’t touch their toes! (Laughs) So when I finally signed with Jackie’s company and started to be trained by his guys… whew, they broke me! They broke my body. They had to turn me into a fighter, and I was not a fighter. At all. I mean, at all. Perhaps because I’m half Asian, people just assume that I grew up doing martial arts, but there’s more white people that do martial arts than me, that’s for sure. So, I didn’t have that background, but I worked my ass off and I’m believable (in those films) because I worked my ass off. That’s why people think I have a background in it, but I don’t.

Michael Peña (right) was one of the reasons why Maggie Q got onboard with this movie project. (Picture courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment)

When did you realise that this was working out – that you were going to make a go of this thing?

MQ: You know, I’m still wondering.

Still? Really?

MQ: (Laughs) Y’know, I don’t know. I just don’t know. It certainly wasn’t in Hong Kong. Honestly, when I started doing films in Hong Kong, it was just a job. It was an amazing job, and I got to meet some incredible people. And it was very difficult – it was a different culture, a different language, all of that. So that kicked my ass. But in early 2005, or at the end of 2004, there was an agent from CAA who flew over to Hong Kong to meet with some media bosses there. We met, and he was in shock. He said, “Hey, who are you and what are you doing living here? You’re American!” And I said, “This is where I work.” And he’s like, “Well, why don’t you work in Hollywood?” I said, “Because I don’t want to work in Hollywood.” He was like, “That’s ridiculous.” And I said, “I don’t care about Hollywood.” He looked at me and he said, “Well, you’ll be in Hollywood in six months.” (Laughs) I was like, “OK, sure.” But I was serious – I didn’t care about Hollywood. I didn’t think that you could make it just because you were in Hollywood. I mean, I was making it – I paid my rent, I could afford food. I mean, that’s success when you’re in your 20s! (Laughs) But in six months – I mean, almost to the day, I’m not even kidding – I got a call to go meet with JJ Abrams in LA, and I did. I auditioned for him, and that’s how I got Mission: Impossible III.

Do you miss living in Asia? Do you see yourself going back?

MQ: I do. I do miss it. I miss it, but I also believe that there’s a time in your life that you spend that grows you in a very specific way, and then it pushes you into a new direction. Because you take that growth with you, and that growth is supposed to lead you into the next part of your life. And I really do think that’s what Asia was, and did, for me.

How did you feel about the move into Hollywood movie-making. Was it a shock to the system or were you ready for it?

MQ: It was both, really. It was shocking but it was also like, “Thank you, God!” Because in Asia there’s no unions, there’s no protection, there’s no real structure. The scripts are never fully realized when you start a film. There are no trailers. I mean, we’re talking, like, legitimate, big movie stars in Asia that I was doing work with, and then we’d cut, and we’d be sitting on plastic stools in the street. There were no creature comforts whatsoever to the movie-making process. But I feel incredibly grateful, because I remember getting Mission: Impossible III and being on this enormous $170 million movie. I was so comfortable that I would cry every day. I would walk into my trailer and I would cry. I’d be given food from Tom Cruise’s caterer, who ought to be a Michelin-starred chef, and I would cry. I would cry all the time because I just couldn’t believe that I could be comfortable in my life. The people would treat you so nicely! I was like, “What? Everybody told me I was a piece of trash when I was living in Asia. What’s happening!?” (Laughs) But even that pushed me to become something that I think that I never believed I could be. Because they did push me to work hard, and they didn’t seem to value me, so I thought, “Well, I’ve got to earn this.” And that’s where the work ethic came from.

A lot of young actors get a break in those big movies and then disappear, but you kept on going. How did you keep up that momentum?

MQ: Honestly, I don’t know. It’s a mix of hard work, and luck, and blessing. As I always say about this business: it could easily be someone else – it doesn’t have to be you. When I work with people who just don’t get how lucky they are, it puzzles me. But at the same time, I also think, regardless of what anyone says about Hollywood, people will always want to work with people that they want to work with – people they know they’ll get a product out of, and that they know are dependable in that way. And so maybe there’s that. I really can’t say. But you also have to make good decisions. I know that when I was first starting out, I was offered every clichéd Asian role on the planet. From Streetfighter this, to Dragon Ball that, to whatever. And I just couldn’t do it. I wasn’t going to push that Asian stereotype in Hollywood. I’m here to make a difference, not make things worse.

So how did you get the lead role in Nikita? That’s not an obvious decision.

MQ: Oh, I know. Thank you. Peter Roth, the head of Warner Bros Television, called me in and sat me down and said, “Hey, listen, we’re doing this show and we want to do it with you.” And I remember thinking, “What?”

Why did they had you in mind?

MQ: Do you know who Danny Cannon is? Danny is a very successful TV creator in the US – he created the CSI franchises, so he’s obviously done very well for himself. I believe it was Danny who said, “It’s her, it’s this woman.” And to their credit, over a role that had never previously been played by anyone but a Caucasian woman, Warner Bros. had taken what he said very seriously. They looked at my work and said, “You know what? You’re right – it is her.” And so, Peter Roth called me in. I said to Peter, “Are you sure?” And he said, “What do you mean? Of course. I’m 100% sure.” And I said, “Why would you give me this opportunity over a Caucasian woman?” Because that’s typically what would happen. And he said, “Maggie, I’m not looking for a race. I’m looking for the best actor.” And it felt so good for people to bring you into the fold, not so that they could check the ethnicity box, right, or the diversity quota. They just felt that I really had the goods to deliver this extraordinary character.

You’ve said that you’ve always tried to avoid stereotypes. But how do you do that? Is it a question of dodging those roles or a case of trying to educate people as you go?

MQ: All you can do, in my experience, is go into those rooms and change people’s minds. That’s all it is. Because it really is the work, at the end of the day. So, for me it was two-fold – it was saying no to the things that I could typically get, that were maybe going to be expected of me, and also going into the rooms where those things seemed almost impossible to get. And the only way you can do that is to surprise people. I still walk into rooms and do auditions for casting directors who go, “Oh, who are you? Where’d you come from?” and I’m like, “Hey, I’ve been around a long time!” (Laughs) Y’know? Because they’re not looking at you. They’re not. They’re just sort of stuck in what it is that they know to be success. And the truth is, that’s being turned on its head right now, which is a very positive thing. But it’s really all about the work. There’s really no conversation, or anything else, that I can have with someone to convince them of me. Convincing them of me is doing the work and doing it well.

In all of this, what’s been the most satisfying experience for you so far?

MQ: I didn’t know this at the time, I read it in on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter – I didn’t even actually know that this was a thing – but when I was in talks for Nikita, a reporter had written an entire article saying that if I did sign onto this series I’d be the first Asian American lead on television in the United States.

Wow – that’s a pretty big deal!

MQ: Yeah, tell me about it! (Laughs) I remember thinking, “That cannot be true.” And then I was upset, and then I was super-hopeful – I went through this whole range of emotions about it. I just remember thinking, “I have to bring it in a way where people look at this show and they look at what I’ve done and don’t believe that anyone else could have done it. That’s the only way I’m going to move on from this and continue with a measure of respect and dignity in what I do.” So that was really big for me. For example, I was doing a scene recently with Michael Keaton. We’d finished the scene and we were setting up for new angle. I was looking at him and I was thinking, “There's no way this scene would be as good if it were someone else. This guy is irreplaceable.” Isn't that just it? In whatever job you do, what is it that makes you irreplaceable?

You seem to be pretty happy with the way your life has turned up so far. If you ever found yourself on Fantasy Island, what would you wish for?

MQ: It’s a fantasy, right? So there doesn’t have to be any logic to it, right? OK, good. I would borrow Wonder Woman’s invisible jet and I would jet to every place where animals, children and women are enslaved, and I would liberate them all. I would liberate every single person who is living in injustice. That’s my fantasy.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment (Malaysia)

Fantasy Island is currently showing in cinemas nationwide.