Showbiz: Asmidar graces cover of Japanese publication

KUALA LUMPUR: For singer Asmidar, being on the cover of a Japanese publication is indeed the best birthday present ever.

In an Instagram posting, the winner of TV3’s reality programme Vokal Bukan Sekadar Rupa in 2011 who turned 34 yesterday, excitedly shared the cover layout of the publication called Wau.

In the accompanying caption, the singer, whose full name is Norhasmidar Ahmad wrote: “This is the best birthday gift. I’ve been chosen to be the cover personality of a Japanese publication, which shares about Malaysian culture.”

Equally excited were her fans and followers who showered her with congratulatory and birthday wishes.

Wau is a quarterly publication in Japanese, with a focus on everything Malaysian.

In the latest Spring issue, besides a feature on the singer of Biar Sampai Ke Bintang, it also included articles on Malaysian food, a Japanese dancer’s encounter with Main Puteri, a review on the movie Dendam Pontianak.

The publication is distributed for free and available at Kinokuniya at KLCC and the Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur (JFKL) Library.