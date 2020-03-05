Showbiz: 'Please don't fool the public' – Siti

KUALA LUMPUR: “I’m not involved with this event, nor will I be at the place on the dates stated,” said No. 1 singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin in the latest posting on her Instagram.

The 41-year-old songstress together with five other singers – Amy of Search, Dayang Nurfaizah, Hael Husaini, Aweera and Indonesian Cakra Khan – were claimed by a “concert organiser” called Yeca Concert, that they would be performing for several nights early next month at Dewan Canselor in Universiti Malaysia Sabah in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Siti also hopes that whoever is responsible for coming up with the poster to not abuse her name and photo.

“I’m not certain if the rest are genuinely performing at the said concert, but I have never received any invitation to be part of it. Please don’t fool the public,” added Siti.

A check on social media accounts of the other singers, Hael and Amy, also confirmed that it was a bogus event, which they too are not aware of.

“@akuamysearch is not involved too,” wrote the 61-year-old rocker and Search frontman.

Hael, 32, said: “As DS @ctdk has informed, I am also not involved in this concert and will not be responsible for any tickets sold.”

At press time, the other three singers have yet to update their involvement with event in Sabah.