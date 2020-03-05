Showbiz: 'I admit I've not been a good role model' - Ammar Alfian

KUALA LUMPUR: Paskal actor Ammar Alfian has regretted that certain individuals had taken advantage of photos he uploaded on social media to slander him.

He apologised to fans for giving them the opportunity to do so, and said that he was "only human and prone to making mistakes".

The 33-year-old from Johor Baru said in an Instagram post yesterday that as a Muslim celebrity, he realised that Netizens were always "watching and judging" him.

Consequently, he had to be careful of what he posted in cyberspace.

Ammar's post accompanied an old photo of him getting a tattoo on his left arm, while sitting shirtless on a chair in a tattoo studio.

The photo was meant to show the public that he was not the tattooed man who appeared in an obscene viral video late last month, as their tattoos were clearly different.

Ammar said: "As a Muslim, the sins which I commit are for the world to see and judge. People use my missteps to slander me for their own benefit.

"This is something I cannot hide, no matter how hard I try.

"I apologise for my mistakes and seek forgiveness, because seeking forgiveness and having faith in God, knowing that He is most merciful is all that matters.

"A bad past doesn't determine your future. To all my fans and followers, I admit I've not been a good role model to you, and I hope that you'll take this as a lesson learnt for the better."

Last month, Ammar was accused by some Netizens of being the "actor" in an obscene online video. They believed that the man in the video was Ammar as he had tattoos on his arms and was tall, dark and muscular.

Ammar strongly denied that he was in the video, and revealed that the individual was from Mexico.

Ammar has been acting since 2009, and has appeared in films as KL Gangster 2, Langit Cinta and Showdown The Movie, and television dramas as Tari Tirana, Eksperimen Cinta and Abang Sado Jemur Kain.