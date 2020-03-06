Showbiz: 'Things were under control during our stay in Japan' - Shera Aiyob

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress and television host Shera Aiyob is back in Malaysia after a week's holiday in Japan, and that was before the surge in Covid-19 cases in that country.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the 34-year-old Karak star said that she did not update her account regularly, but had quarantined herself at home and adopted all the precautionary measures listed by the Health Ministry on television.

"I've actually been home for a week, and the whole family is under self-isolation for safety," said Shera who is married to One Two Jaga actor Zahiril Adzim, 36. They have a 9-year-old son Nadi Anaqi Zahiril.

"We will be wearing masks and using sanitisers, as recommended by the Government. If we have fevers, coughs or colds, we will quickly go to hospital or undergo Covid-19 tests."

Shera said that her family was very much aware of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We bought our tickets to Japan in August last year, to visit some relatives working there. "Things were under control during our stay, it was only two to three days before we returned home that Covid-19 cases began to rise," said Shera.

She added that they did not stay in a hotel, but with the relatives and that they had also avoided crowded places.

"We consumed Vitamin C tablets daily and also received immunisation injections in a hospital. We wore masks at the airport and on board the flights, besides using sanitisers.

"We can only pray that God will protect us, and we thank all the Netizens who have expressed their concern and care for us," said Shera.