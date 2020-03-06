Showbiz: Ziela Jalil's maid gets prison time for RM520,000 theft of personal belongings

A house maid of popular actress and producer Datuk Ziela Jalil was sentenced to eight years in prison by the Magistrate’s Court yesterday for the theft of personal items belonging to the 49-year-old Mr Os and Harry Boy star.

According to Bernama, Magistrate M Saravanan delivered the sentence to Julianah Omar, 32, after she had pleaded guilty to the offence.

Julianah, who is a Malaysian citizen, was charged for the theft of Ziela's personal belongings, which amounted to a total of RM520,000.

The crime had taken place at Desa Sri Hartamas, Brickfields at around 11am, on Feb 26.

The convicted was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine if found guilty.

Earlier during the proceeding, prosecuting officer ASP Nom Phot Prackdit, had requested for the court to mete out a punishment that was fitting of the crime committed by Julianah.

However, the lawyer of the accussed, Muhamad Razman Sahat, had pleaded for a lighter sentence since Julianah had deeply regretted her actions.

He said: "This was her first offence and she is the primary caregiver to her parents.