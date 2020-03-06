Showbiz: Joey Yung 'busks' at Paris train station after concert cancelled

KUALA LUMPUR: Although her concert in Paris was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, that didn't prevent Hong Kong singer Joey Yung from singing.

According to AsiaOne, Yung, 39, surprised some fans that she bumped into at a Paris train station with an unexpected performance recently.

The popular singer who was in Paris as part of her Love in Europe tour was on her way to the Hague at the time and managed to perform her hit song, Chuo Qi, for fans.

She then shared a clip of her impromptu busking session on her Instagram page.

It was accompanied by a caption, which read: "When we were heading out to the Hague yesterday, we met four fans at the train station. They were supposed to attend the Paris concert so as a consolation, I decided to put on an impromptu performance of my first hit and the train station happened to have a piano as well."

She added in the video: "Unfortunately, my concert in Paris has been cancelled but since I came all the way here, I should perform. Let's do a busking performance."

The two minute-long clip saw Yung showcasing her piano and singing skills that also caught the attention of a number of passers-by.

Yung ended the video with a request for fans to catch her next concert in the Netherlands in order to hear more.

Her post drew quite a number of positive comments from Netizens, including famous Cantopop artiste Sammi Cheng.

She typed out a string of clapping emojis and said: "It's not easy to play the piano and sing at the same time."

Yung's manager, Mani Fok, also left a comment that read: "As long as one is passionate about music, everywhere is a stage."

The talented singer will be performing for her Malaysian fans on March 21 during her Love in Genting concert at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting.