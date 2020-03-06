Showbiz: Nurhidayah to update Abam's IG with their son's development

KUALA LUMPUR: Spurred on by suggestions from fans and followers of her late husband, comedian Syed Umar Mokhtar Syed Mohd Ridzuan a.k.a. Abam, Siti Nurhidayah Mohd Ali announced yesterday that she will be taking over his Instagram account as it's administer.

She also revealed that she would be posting pictures and updates on the development of their nine-month-old baby Syed Uthman Hamzah Al-Juffrey.

“Beginning today, I will be handling this IG account, with updates about our son, as many had requested for this.

A screenshot from the latest update on the IG of the late Abam. — Instagram/abam_bocik

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for keeping Hamzah and me in your prayers since Abam’s passing. I’m very grateful for all your kind and encouraging words to help me get through these trying times. May God repay all the kindness that's been shared with us,” she wrote in an entry on the account that was accompanied by a photo of the couple’s baby.

Nurhidayah also added that she would be using the handle @abam_bocik for the time being, until her request to change it is approved by IG.

Abam, 32, passed away in his sleep due to fever on Feb 10.

The couple married in December 2017.