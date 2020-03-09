Showbiz: Rocking on forever! (Review)

THE 1980s rock band Rimba Bara lives again as Rimba Bara 2 today. And that is because its creator Mamat Khalid cannot get enough of it.

Fans of Mamat's Rock film series are in for a surprising new treat, as Rock 4: Rockers Never Dai once again gives them a heartwarming tale of struggling rockers that is pure dramedy from the word "go".

Filmed over a month in 2018 (at a time when Mamat suffered some serious health issues but gradually bounced back), Rock 4 is once again set in the director's picturesque hometown of Ipoh, as well as Perak's southernmost town Tanjung Malim where his popular restaurant, Sarang Art Hub is located.

Taking place more than two decades after the events of Rock Bro! (2016), viewers quickly learn that the horrific car accident that killed Rimba Bara's charismatic leader and guitarist Alfonso "Jijo" Pereira (Khir Rahman) and their elderly manager Man (Kamarul Yusof) had one survivor, driver Dio (Sharwani NS).

Bedridden for years and cared for by his retired musician father Mat Lahab (Dewa Sapri), Dio suddenly wakes up in 2018 to find that the world around him, especially the music world, has changed tremendously.

Sporting long hair and a long beard like Robinson Crusoe, Dio quickly turns on the radio to find it saturated with hip-hop, K-Pop and other forms of contemporary music that are a far cry from his "rock kapak" days.

What annoys him even more is that many "wannabe singers" with no real talent have become YouTube sensations, including a well-known businessman who is often in the news for the wrong reasons.

Dio's cheerful, rock-loving neighbour Rayyan (real-life rock singer Adam John) is overjoyed to see him awake, and invites him to manage and mentor his struggling new band The Royal Slackers.

This "Ipoh Fab Four" comprises quiet yet hot-headed keyboardist Nazimi or Acap (real-life keyboardist Nazimi Fahmi), undisciplined bassist Omar (popular singer-actor Hazama Azmi), sole female member and voice of reason Seri (real-life drummer Bulan Terry), and bubbly Rayyan himself as the lead singer and guitarist.

Encouraged by his music-loving father and Rayyan's hot single mother Julia (Datin Noniswara Baharudin), Dio willingly takes up his newfound job, and goes all out to share the Rimba Bara experience with The Royal Slackers.

Not only does he enlighten them on the heydays of Malay rock music (the 1980s and 1990s), he also instils in them the virtues of teamwork, self-discipline, respect for competitors and the willpower to stay clear from drug abuse.

And from time to time, he has dreams of his late bandmates and friends, advising him on how to guide his proteges and urging him to "come clean" on a major confession he has yet to make.

Rock 4 may not be as dramatic as its predecessors, since the colourful characters of the old Rimba Bara are no more.

Nevertheless, it is refreshing to see the new Rimba Bara a.k.a. The Royal Slackers in terms of their musical talents.

Compared to their predecessors, they really can play music, and Adam and Hazama really can sing.

When it comes to musicianship, the rose among the thorns Bulan (whom we last saw in Busker) is simply amazing as a drummer, just as she is in real life (she has her very own all-girl rock band The She Wolves).

Acting wise, Adam and Hazama are scene-stealers.

Adam's Rayyan is witty and enthusiastic, providing the perfect "Vitamin A" for the newly-recovered Dio.

Hazama is a handful because of his "naughty boy" antics especially his flirtations with "ubat" from biker boys outside 7-Elevens.

When it comes to appearances, Hazama clearly rocks with his long, wavy hair, John Lennon-style sunglasses, biker hats and sleeveless leather jackets.

He is both cool and adorable when he shakes his hips on the big stage.

Even though he does not talk much, and merely narrates, Sharwani's Dio has a lot of heart and soul.

Viewers get to sympathise with him not only because of what happened to him, but also because of his determination to face up to his past mistakes and prevent Rimba Bara 2 from walking down a similar destructive path as its predecessor.

His best scene is one where he has a dream of a Jimi Hendrix impersonator visiting him in his bedroom, and when the mystery musician asks him to come along, he angrily declines saying "I don't want to die of drugs like you!"

Mamat has brilliantly inserted lots of cameos in Rock 4, such as musicians Edrie Hashim of Projek Pistol, Tam of Spider and best of all Datuk Awie of Wings.

Awie is no doubt the biggest guest star with the best lines. His introduction to Rimba Bara 2 is pretty hilarious because they meet him doing his own laundry in the backyard of his house.

And when Dio asks him about his latest developments, Awie says he "just became a Datuk".

Mamat, as the proud owner of a rock-themed restaurant, prominently displays Sarang in a "battle of the bands" climax.

Viewers get to see his less-known but stylish Tanjung Malim restaurant up, close and personal, complete with its big stage which he used to audition the cast.

And it is here that most of the guest stars reveal themselves, including Tam and a mop-topped Amir Azmi of Raja Lawak fame.

TV3's popular Konsert Jom Heboh also makes a guest appearance at Angsana Mall in Johor Baru.

It is here that Rimba Bara 2 has its maiden concert, while the now-closed MAPS theme park in Jelapang, Ipoh is bad boy Omar's workplace (he is the park's mascot).

Mamat once again proves himself a great storyteller of truly Malaysian journeys. His love and passion for Malay rock or rock kapak clearly shows.

All along Rimba Bara's journey he has the fledgling band play Mat Rock gems from the 1980s and 1990s and the best among them is Kau Yang Bernama Seri, made popular by Handy Black.

The main cast members not only act but sing decent cover versions of popular rock songs for the soundtrack.

These comprise Kau Yang Bernama Seri by Hazama, Rock & Roll Takkan Mati and Hilang Gelap Terbitlah Terang by Adam, and Mad World by Nazimi.

Welcome back Mamat and Rimba Bara. You guys rock forever!

ROCK 4: ROCKERS NEVER DAI

Directed by Mamat Khalid

Starring Sharwani NS, Hazama Azmi, Adam John, Bulan Terry, Nazimi Fahmi, Dewa Sapri, Datin Noniswara Baharudin, Datuk Awie, Khir Rahman, Pekin Ibrahim, Edrie Hashim, Amir Azmi, Tam, Kamarool Yusof

Duration 110 minutes

Rating P13