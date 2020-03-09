Showbiz: 'I stopped taking sugar for the past 6 years' — Fazley

KUALA LUMPUR: Seeing that he has no free time to hit the gym, singer and celebrity chef Datuk Fazley Yaakob is particular about what he consumes.

Although his culinary career means that he has to cook various types of mouth-watering dishes on a daily basis, he himself has been resisting from savouring the delicacies he created.

“It’s been close to six years since I stopped taking sugar. Once in a while, I’d take it in a very minimal quantity, just enough to give some flavour.

“Because I don’t have the time to hit the gym, I have to watch what I eat to keep my waistline in check,” said the 41-year-old 2012 MasterChef Selebriti Malaysia champ in a news report yesterday.

Fazley who runs his restaurant SukaSucre Bistro, said it was impossible to exercise at the gym as he preferred to spend his free time with his family.

Although the gym is not part of his itinerary, Fazley does play badminton with his children about three times a week.

While he agreed that keeping an active lifestyle is important to maintain one’s health, it is also crucial to do thorough medical check-up annually.