Showbiz: Siti congratulates SPM 8A namesake, offers her present

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza has a less-known namesake who recently made the news scoring 8As in her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

She is Siti Nurhaliza Mohd Saidin, 18, from Pulau Tioman, Pahang, an only child who was named by her mother Siti Ainoon Abdullah after the popular singer.

Siti, 41, recently congratulated her namesake on Twitter for her straight A SPM results.

A tweet from Siti’s beauty products company SimplySiti last Friday, congratulated the 8A student and further said that they would present her with a gift of SimplySiti cosmetics and BeauSiti health foods soon.

"Congratulations for your excellent SPM 2019 results, Siti Nurhaliza.

"Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza wishes to present you and your mother SimplySiti and BeauSiti gifts," the SimplySiti and BeauSiti tweet read.

The delighted student, in her reply, tweeted: "Wei, this is amazing! Tok Ti wants to give me a prize. I'm a big fan!"

Siti Nurhaliza Mohd Saidin is a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tekek, Pulau Tioman.

She and her mother are big fans of Siti, and her favourite song by the award-winning singer is Cahaya Cinta.

Siti Ainoon has attended several Siti concerts prior to her daughter's birth.

The top-scorer who plans to further her studies in business management in a local university dreams of meeting her idol someday.

Beauty products company SimplySiti was formed by Siti in 2010, and BeauSiti is its brand of health foods.