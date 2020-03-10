Showbiz: Artiste associations welcome Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Artiste associations are hopeful that the ongoing issue of royalty and content piracy threatening the growth of the creative industry be curbed once and for all, with the appointment of Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah as the new Communications and Multimedia Minister and Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin as his deputy.

The Malaysian Film Producers Association president Datuk Norman Abdul Halim said efforts to further strengthen the local creative scene be continued under the new administration.

He said that Saifuddin’s appointment was the perfect choice seeing his credible background.

“I believe he understands the aspirations of industry players and would be able to carry his responsibilities well,” he said in a news report yesterday.

Norman said that in order to spearhead the local entertainment industry further, digital platform should be given more emphasis.

Datuk DJ Dave, president of Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair (YKAT) also agreed with Norman about the new appointments.

“In fact, it’s not just him. The entire line-up for the new Cabinet is now made up of experienced individuals in their fields,” he said.

Dave also hoped that the new government will be able to help develop the industry further as well as assist the foundation in helping veteran artistes who can no longer work and have a steady income on their own.