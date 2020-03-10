Showbiz: Ippo Hafiz waited 10 years for Siti

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer-songwriter is thrilled when Malaysia’s No. 1 singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin agreed to record a song composed by him.

Having first burst onto the music scene in 2009, the 30-year-old artiste had always dreamt of composing a song for Siti.

In the past, he made several attempts to send demo tapes but they were all futile.

However, luck was on his side when a drama producer for the upcoming sequel to 7 Hari Mencintaiku asked him to come up with the soundtrack for the new drama series.

Ippo figured that he would try asking Siti again to sing the song, having received the greenlight from the producer.

And Siti agreed to his proposal, finally.

“Initially, I didn’t put high hopes. The producer and I even came up with a list of other singers as a back-up plan. But when we were told that Siti has agreed, we didn’t need to think it over at all,” he said in a news report today.

Ippo had always dreamt of composing a song for Siti. — Instagram/IPPO HAFIZ

“The icing on the cake is when she also wanted me to produce the song. It was very emotional when I heard the good news. Imagine, waiting for this moment in my 10 years in music industry,” he said.

Ippo, whose real name is Muhammad Hafiz Yaziz, also plans to include this single in his upcoming album.

Having this dream achieved, Ippo is looking at opportunities to work with Indonesian greats like Datuk Rossa and Judika.