Showbiz: Siti's sister-in-law Rozi reveals marriage ended 2 years ago

KUALA LUMPUR: Fans of Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza are familiar with her sister-in-law Rozi Abdul Razak who is also her manager.

Early last year, speculation that Rozi's marriage to Siti's elder brother Saiful Bahri Tarudin or Ayie had ended, cropped up in several entertainment blogs.

Rozi also implied about her “situation” in a magazine article that she wrote.

She finally revealed the truth in a recent interview with a women's magazine, that she and Ayie had gone separate ways in 2018.

In the interview, Rozi said that she was now a single mother to their three children.

Rozi uploaded a short video of the interview on her Instagram account recently.

She said: “I seldom share stories about my personal life. Many people ask me about Ayie, and why I'm seldom in photos with him these days.

“The truth is, our marriage ended amicably two years ago, and it was in the best interest for both of us.”

Rozi also said that she had prepared herself for the challenges of being a single parent, and would work hard to raise her children.

“I'm fortunate to be very independent, with a permanent job as I always have. But now's the challenge of raising three children by myself, but I can do it.”

Rozi also said that she chose to highlight the breakdown of her marriage in order to motivate all single mothers.

Netizens praised Rozi as an inspiration and strong woman.

“Love you Rozi. You're strong and independent, a true iron lady,” said Fiza.

“Tok Ti is great because there's a great woman like you behind her,” said Aza.

“I pray that you will find happiness. May God bless you Kak. I've always admired you from afar,” said Zuraidah.