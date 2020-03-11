Showbiz: 'Yes Covid-19 is serious but so are a lot of other issues' — Harith

KUALA LUMPUR: While most have turned panicky over the widespread of the new and deadly Covid-19, comedian Harith Iskander reminded Malaysians that there were many other pressing and serious issues that needed attention too.

In a recent Instagram posting, the 53-year-old artiste wrote: “Yes Covid-19 is serious. But so are a lot of other issues. We need to have perspective, people! Maintaining good hygiene should be an everytime all the time practice. Go to worldometer.info for more numbers. #covid19”

He shared some statistics to show that the highest number of death came from

abortions at 6.6 million, followed by cancer at 1.29 million, and smoking at 786,168 among others.

A screenshot from Harith Iskander’s IG posting. — Instagram/Harith Iskander

The statistics show the period from Jan 1 up till now.

At the time, death due to Covid-19 recorded only at 2,804.

Some of his fans and followers agreed with his reasoning, such as @ashiqinshamsuri who commented: “Thank you for this. All of these panic are unnecessary. This helps to put thing into perspective.”

Meanwhile, there were also who pointed out why public could not underestimate this pandemic.

@calleyhamza wrote: “Yes, we have many other pressing issues but Covid-19 is not your common/everyday occurrences like road accidents. We can’t afford to underestimate it. This is new for all of us, even to the world’s most brilliant medical team. While it is helpful to have other perspectives, it is also good to be mindful and aware at all times. Thanks for sharing this.”