Showbiz: MeleTop scraps live audience for 3 weeks over Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Popular entertainment talk show MeleTop, hosted by Nabil Ahmad, has just underwent a drastic change amid Covid-19 fears.

When it was screened live on Astro Ria last night, its studio was bereft of a live audience, and Nabil soon revealed that this was the TV station's precautionary measure in light of the worldwide coronavirus epidemic.

"I'm sure all of us know why we don't have an audience tonight, and for the next two to three weeks. It's a precautionary measure for our safety," said Nabil in the programme.

Nabil and guest host, Miss Malaysia/Universe 2019 Shweta Sekhon, both advised the public to observe precautionary measures listed by the Health Ministry at all times.

In its Instagram account yesterday, MeleTop also posted an announcement about doing away with a live audience.

"Attention everyone. As a result of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, MeleTop is taking precautionary measures, by doing away with its live audience at the studio, beginning from tonight. Thank you," said a statement from the programme.

MeleTop is aired every Tuesday night on Astro Ria (104) and Ria HD (123).

Netizens gave full support to the precautionary move by MeleTop.

"Eloklah. We must be safe," said Affandi.

"Prevention is better than cure. Syabas," said Alya.

"Good job. Saves lives," said Sofia.