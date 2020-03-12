Tom Hanks announces positive test for coronavirus

LOS ANGELES: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the US actor said Wednesday.

Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia and will now be isolated and monitored.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote in a statement posted to social media. --AFP

