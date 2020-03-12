Showbiz: What a joke, says Diana Danielle on candidate for Bagan Serai's Srikandi chief post

KUALA LUMPUR: The choice of social media celebrity King Coco as Srikandi (Women's wing) chief for Bersatu’s Bagan Serai division, received mixed reactions from Netizens.

In general, they are against the decision on the choice of King Coco whose real name is Marshaira Ismail, saying that she did not have the necessary qualifications to become a political leader.

King Coco is contesting for a post in Bersatu’s Bagan Serai division? — Twitter/Kedah11

Actress Datin Diana Danielle took to Instagram today to state her stand regarding the involvement of the social media influencer in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) polls.

In the comment section of Diana’s posting, the-28-year-old artiste wrote: “As my family is originally from Bukit Merah, I’m disappointed with this nomination which lacked credibility. She’s not qualified. Please don’t deflate people’s hope by nominating an immature candidate like this. Take note, Bagan Serai.”

A screenshot from Diana’s IG. — Instagram/Diana Danielle

Although there was no name mentioned, many knew who Diana was referring to and even concurred with her.

“I agree! I know who u mean... Sgt tidak tidak layak.. Oh my english,” commented one Netizen.

Another chimed in: “As someone from Bagan Serai, I too don’t think she’s qualified for this post. She is a nobody to be elected for the post. Or is she going to be Bagan Serai’s comic relief for the party?”

Yesterday, King Coco made headlines when the 22-year-old was said to be a candidate to contest for the position of Srikandi chief.