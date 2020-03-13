Showbiz: Naomi Campell goes 'hazmat chic' amid Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: International supermodel Naomi Campbell is used to turning heads as she struts across runways in chic outfits.

But the 49-year-old fashionista and businesswoman recently made a bold fashion statement by emphasising safety first amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to news reports, the English celeb was spotted last Tuesday at the Los Angeles International Airport clad in a hazmat suit.

The hazardous materials or decontamination suit, which is a piece of personal protective gear, completely covered Campbell.

She also wore a face mask and goggles. The only thing that looked casual in her ensemble were her trendy pair of sneakers.

Campbell uploaded several photos of her uncommon outfit while she was at the airport with her luggage, on her social media feeds with the simple caption: "safety first."

Apparently, she is known to be very obsessive about germs and cleanliness.

Her pictures have since sparked various reactions from Netizens, with some praising her choice of attire while others claiming that it was just an extreme and unnecessary measure.

One had commented on her IG that it was not essential to wrap the whole body up if she was not sick.

Campbell replied by saying that the Covid-19 virus could survive up to 12 hours on any surface.

She also question how else could one not get infected if not by wearing protective gear.

Another Netizen commented that her action seemed to ridicule the severity of what was happening in the world today.

However, Campbell replied by saying that it wasn't her intention to make light of the situation.

She added that personnel at the airport have also started donning the protective suits as a safety precaution.

Last year, Campbell uploaded a video on YouTube which saw her cleaning her seat in the business class section of a plane that she had a flight on.

After sanitising the seat, she then proceeded to place a cloth lining on it before seating herself down.

Some had thought that she was being extreme but the charismatic model said that she just wanted to make sure that her area was germ free.