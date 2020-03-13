Showbiz: Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Live in KL concert postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Live in KL concert has been postponed, in line with the advisory from the Ministry of Health Malaysia and Indian health authorities against organising events with large gatherings.

The concert, which was scheduled for tomorrow (March 14), will now take place on June 20 instead at the same venue, MITEC KL.

A statement from its organiser, Mojo Prpjects, read: "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our artistes, concertgoers, staff and community very seriously."

"While we are disheartened by the turn of events, we also know that this is the best course of action during these trying times."

"We apologise for all inconveniences caused and hope for your continuous support in our efforts."

All tickets purchased for the March date will be valid for the rescheduled June date.

Visit www.mojoprojectsasia.com for more details.