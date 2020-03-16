Showbiz: Former Bond girl positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: French actress Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for Covid-19 and filming for her joint Korean-French film, Matin Calme (Calm Morning), has been put on hold.

According to Koreaboo, the 40-year-old actress had posted on Instagram earlier today that she had tested positive for the deadly disease that has been ravaging the globe.

She wrote: “Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Since the lead actress for the film is currently self-isolating, the filming process is expected to be postponed indefinitely.

Matin Calme stars dashing Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok as a detective and a medical examiner, played by Kurylenko, who have to work together to investigate the source of a mysterious corpse they discover.

As the story progresses, the two will uncover even more disturbing things.

Kurylenko is a former Bond girl, who had starred in Quantum Of Solace, opposite Daniel Craig. She has also acted with Tom Cruise in Oblivion and opposite Russell Crowe in The Water Diviner.

Her other action movie credits include Hitman, Max Payne, Centurion, Momentum and Gun Shy.

Apparently, the production team for Matin Calme was scheduled to arrive in Korea at the end of the month to kick off the production.

Yoo was initially expected to begin filming his scenes next month.