Showbiz: Game of Thrones actor tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the popular HBO TV series Game Of Thrones, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 41-year-old actor and father of two revealed the unfortunate news on his Instagram account yesterday and added that he has been self-isolating with his family.

“We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go into quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.”

Hivju, who said that he was currently in Norway, added: “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

The Norwegian actor has also starred in Twin, Beck, The Thing and The Fate of the Furious.

Hivju’s reveal comes on the heels of another famous actor, Idris Elba, who had also taken to social media yesterday to say that he had tested positive for coronavirus.