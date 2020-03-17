Showbiz: Avoid pointing fingers, focus on fighting Covid-19, says Harith

KUALA LUMPUR: Comedian Harith Iskander calls on Malaysians to stop the blame game and unite to fight the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the whole world.

Harith, 53, tweeted yesterday that blaming people with different beliefs for causing the spread of the coronavirus was a big "no" because it would be counter-productive in battling the pandemic.

Neither would it be right to blame such people for being "apathetic" and oblivious to Covid-19.

He called on Malaysians to stop adding to the problem and start finding solutions to it.

"As a Malaysian — yes I have been guilty of this — the issue seems too obvious and we can't help but take pot shots making fun and posting memes about people who are 'different' from us and appear to 'threaten' our lifestyle.

"Sometimes as comedians we do it just to create controversy, which increases our followers.

"I've come to realise that this isn't working.

"It's just like poking a stick at a snarling animal that feels threatened.

"It doesn't help the situation, instead it makes it worse.

"It's time for us to add less to the problem, and to focus more on finding solutions to it from now on."

Netizens praised Harith for taking responsibility and urging Malaysians to work together in the face of the global pandemic.

"Spoken like a true Malaysian. We must find strength in diversity, we must understand our differences, and we must be inclusive in finding the solution," said DS.

"You're a great comedian, and humour comes with the job. However, many people are in a state of anxiety and it is best to be funny yet responsible. I always believe laughter is the best medicine," said Yusman.

"Spot on Harith! It's just human nature to blame others. If we all use our energies to fix the problem rather than blame others, we can all progress in life," said Bill.