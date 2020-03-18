Showbiz: 'Don't panic, there's enough goods for everyone' – Rosyam Nor

KUALA LUMPUR: Popular actor-producer and entrepreneur Datuk Rosyam Nor had to practise crowd control and restrict the influx of patrons to his hypermarket, ST Rosyam Mart, due to panic buying.

The 53-year-old owner of the establishment in Taman Setiawangsa took to Instagram yesterday to offer his apologies for having to take the precautionary measures.

In a video clip, the award-winning star of Lenjan and Bilut said: “I apologise to customers for the inconvenience. I hope that those waiting to buy goods from ST Rosyam Mart will be patient because the store was really packed.”

He explained that the mart was already very crowded in the day but got extremely crammed the night after the announcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

This forced Rosyam to restrict the deluge of patrons from entering his store all at once. He said: “We had to stop people outside in order for everyone to be able to buy things. I was afraid that the situation would get out of hand and that people would find it very hard to purchase goods if we had just allowed everyone in at the same time.”

Rosyam added that the store was opened for 24 hours and had sufficient stock and goods for everyone.

“I plead to the public to be patient because we have enough stock for all. I have talked to my suppliers and the distribution of goods will carry on as usual.”

“So there is nothing to worry about. Please don’t panic. I apologise again for the situation and the measures that were carried out to ease the congestion,” he said.