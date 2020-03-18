Showbiz: Siti presents '7 Nasihat' for fans during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Pop queen Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza is playing her part in helping Malaysians fight the Covid-19 pandemic, and she is doing so in an ingenious way.

The 41-year-old artiste has taken to Instagram to advise Malaysians on the dos and don'ts they must observe during the 14-day movement control order (MCO) which commenced today.

Siti introduced "seven words of advice" or "7 Nasihat" for Netizens to follow throughout the 14-day period, in a play of words that resembled her latest single 7 Nasihat.

Her Instagram post today showed a cartoon featuring caricatures of herself, her year-old daughter Siti Aafiyah Khalid, and hip-hop singers Kmy Kmo and Luca Sikt who joined her in performing the new song.

Siti's seven words of advice were to stay at home and avoid social contact; exercise to keep fit; avoid panicking and buy only what is necessary; keep in touch with family via telephone; always communicate via WhatsApp and virtual meeting; minimise usage of electricity and water; and watch television with family, besides listening to 7 Nasihat on all streaming platforms.

"We can all do it, Malaysians!" said Siti in her caption to the cartoon.

Netizens praised Siti for her brilliant method of advising fans. The poster has received more than 15,000 likes.

"Well done Tok Ti. I love the caricature of baby Aafiyah," said Lufya.

"The seventh bit of advice is a win!" said Diana.

"Lovely poster, lovely advice. You're the greatest Datuk Siti," said Hassan.

7 Nasihat was launched on Feb 20.