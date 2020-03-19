Showbiz: Harith suggests 'support group to curb panic-buying'

KUALA LUMPUR: Harith Iskander may be a funnyman, but his humour contains lots of serious social messages, and his latest is a "panic support group".

In a brief Instagram video which he uploaded yesterday, the 53-year-old stand-up comedian said that his idea of a panic support group was aimed at curbing panic-buying at supermarkets in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Panic-buying is irresponsible, with people grabbing everything off the supermarket shelves. This hurts the situation and makes things worse, as it helps the coronavirus spread.

“I suggest that we have panic support. All of us who panic, let's support each other in this time of crisis, especially underprivileged people who rely on daily wages like hawkers.

“We should gather our friends and families, line up panicky in front of these people and give them a bit of cash, so that they can all buy things that we have not taken off the supermarket shelves.”

In the caption to the video, Harith added: “This is a time to think of others, we are all in this together. I would like to suggest a new movement #PanicSupporting #DontPanicBuy.”

Harith's original solution to panic-buying received more than 26,000 views and 2,000 likes. Netizens praised him for suggesting a brilliant idea that could work well.

“Brilliant advise Harith. I'm sure it will work,” said Smith.

“I fully support you Harith. Let's all do this, Malaysians,” said Geraldine.

“Fantastic idea Harith. You always find the best, ingenious solutions,” said Hussain.

Last Tuesday, Harith called on Malaysians to stop the blame game and unite to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that blaming people with different beliefs for causing the spread of the coronavirus was a big "no" because it would be counter-productive in battling the pandemic.

Neither would it be right to blame such people for being "apathetic" and oblivious to Covid-19.

He called on Malaysians to stop adding to the problem and start finding solutions to it.

