Showbiz: Puteri Gunung Ledang gives '7 conditions' to fight Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The legendary Princess of Gunung Ledang is best known for imposing seven conditions on Sultan Mahmud Shah of Melaka who sought her hand in marriage.

The seven conditions were to build or obtain a gold bridge from Gunung Ledang in Muar, Johor to Melaka, a silver bridge from Melaka to Gunung Ledang, seven trays of mosquito hearts, seven trays of the hearts of germs, seven jars of the tears of virgins, seven jars of juice from young betel nuts, and a bowl of the Sultan's young son's blood.

The princess, who is scheduled to return to the stage of Istana Budaya on July 3 (if conditions permit) now has seven new conditions for her Malaysian fans to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical producers Enfiniti Productions uploaded a brief but entertaining video on their Instagram account yesterday, titled 7 Syarat Puteri Gunung Ledang.

The video which featured scenes of Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical's first staging at Istana Budaya in 2006, listed the new seven conditions as follows:

1. Stay at home;

2. Keep your distance from others, at least six feet, if you need to go out;

3. Avoid body contact, just wave at others;

4. Use tissues when you sneeze or cough, and throw them in the dustbin;

5. If you are not well, quarantine yourself and get medical assistance as soon as possible;

6. If you have to touch your face, make sure your hands are clean;

7. Always keep healthy. Hygiene is the key.

The caption to the video read: "Wash your hands at least 20 seconds by singing along to your favourite songs. And if you cannot remember the lyrics, we have got you covered."

Netizens praised Enfiniti and the musical's producer and director Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina for their creative campaign to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"Love it Puan Sri Tiara and Enfiniti!" said Syafiq.

"Brilliant!" said Ryan.

"A great job. Should create a video for school children too," said Muhammad.

Puteri Gunung Ledang made its debut in Istana Budaya in February 2006, co-directed by Datuk Zahim Albakri and Adlin Aman Ramlie with music by Dick Lee and lyrics by Adlin.

Restaged in August 2006 and February 2009, it is based on Enfiniti’s 2004 film Puteri Gunung Ledang.

Set in the late 15th century, the musical tells the story of a Javanese princess from Majapahit who falls in love with a Malay warrior of Melaka, Hang Tuah.

However, he is loyal to his ruler Sultan Mahmud, who wants to marry the princess, and helps the sultan seek her hand in marriage.

The princess gives Hang Tuah a list of difficult conditions for Sultan Mahmud to fulfil.

The musical originally starred Tiara as the princess, Stephen Rahman-Hughes as Hang Tuah, Adlin as Sultan Mahmud and Datuk AC Mizal as the King of Majapahit.

Last year, Tiara announced that a new cast of actors and actresses will be involved in the restaging of the musical.

The musical won Best Director, Best Lighting Design, Best Music and Sound Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Script, among others, at the 5th Annual Boh Cameronian Arts Awards 2006.

Enfiniti's Instagram video