Showbiz: 'Pray for baby Sameera' - Neelofa on Covid-19 diagnosed niece

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress, TV host and businesswoman Neelofa Mohd Noor has asked the public to pray for her young niece who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The popular celebrity recently took to Twitter to announce the unfortunate news.

She wrote: "I’m so heartbroken by this. My cousin’s 7-month-old baby has been tested positive for COVID-19. I can’t imagine what she must be going through right now. Please pray for baby Sameera’s recovery."

In a news report, Neelofa, 31, further said that: "I hope my cousin will remain strong mentally and emotionally in light of this challenging test on her. It's not easy to stay apart from her baby.”

"It's obvious that she'll be very worried. Nothing that we can do except to pray for the best. I sincerely hope that all of this will end soon," she said.

Neelofa added that the baby was believed to have been infected from a family member of her cousin's husband who had returned from overseas.

She said: "My cousin lives in Brunei with her husband's family. One of his family members had returned from abroad. According to them, there was a 3-year-old child on the flight who had tested positive for Covid-19."

"Once at home, the virus had infected the baby. The other family members, including my cousin, had all tested negative for Covid-19," she said.

Neelofa added that her cousin still had to be separated from her children and husband for two weeks.

This was because she had been in close contact with her baby all this while and would have a high potential to contract the virus.

Neelofa said that her cousin has another daughter, aged 4.

She also advised the public to conform to the Movement Control Order (MCO) by staying at home and keeping safe.