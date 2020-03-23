Showbiz: Viewership boost for Media Prima TV news slots during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The 14-day Movement Control Order (MCO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last March 18 has seen viewership increase significantly for news programmes produced by Media Prima Berhad on its various television networks.

Media Prima Television Networks chief executive officer Johan Ishak, in a statement, said that TV3, TV9, ntv7 and 8TV news programmes have been widely followed by Malaysians "staying at home".

“Viewers have been glued to their seats watching our news programmes. For example, TV3 news slot Buletin Utama has had 3.44 million viewers and a 53 per cent rise in viewership since the MCO began.

“On other channels, 8TV's Midday Mandarin News and ntv7's Mandarin 7 have also broken their earlier viewership records, 617,000 viewers and 564,000 viewers respectively,” said Johan.

He added: “Digital viewership on Facebook and YouTube from March 16 to 18, was 13.1 million for Buletin Utama and Buletin 1.30 on TV3. 8TV's Mandarin News and Midday Mandarin News recorded 6.8 million, and Mandarin 7 on ntv7 recorded 4.6 million.”

Johan said that Buletin Utama had captured 42.3 per cent of its audience share on March 18, while Buletin 1.30 had received 1.4 million viewers on the same day.

“Viewership of 8TV Mandarin News rose by 45 per cent (1.1 million viewers), and it has captured 59.3 per cent of its audience share, while 8TV Midday Mandarin News captured 60 per cent of its audience share. Mandarin 7 captured 49 per cent of its audience share,” said Johan, adding that their survey was conducted by Nielsen Audience Management.

Johan also said that Media Prima's channels would continue to air public service announcements (PSAs) that highlighted the Health Ministry's steps for Malaysians to keep themselves safe from the Covid-19 coronavirus, as well as the latest news from the Ministry on Covid-19 cases around the country. Health-related topics would also be highlighted via infographics and talk shows on Media Prima's channels.