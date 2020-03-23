Showbiz: 'Special video for fellow Msians' - Nourul Depp raises spirits amid Covid-19 outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Nourul Depp has created a video especially for Malaysians to get through the dire days of MCO and self-isolation.

In the posting she shared on her IGTV channel yesterday, the 42-year-old artiste together with some of the country’s biggest names in the music scene performed Gemilang, a number originally recorded by Rock Queen Ella for her 1994 Ella USA album.

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ella, Yuna, Ning Baizura, Elyana Emrizal, Adibah Noor and the band Floor 88 are among those who performed the tune in the comfort of their homes.

“This is a special video, from special people, made especially for all Malaysians and people of the world,” wrote Nourul in the caption to the video.

Also included in the video are clips of students and hospital staff singing along to the song.

While Nourul has kept the comment section private, the video has so far been viewed more than 21,000 times since yesterday.