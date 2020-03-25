Showbiz: Don't fall prey to cyber scammers, says Amyza Aznan

KUALA LUMPUR: Miffed by the many unscrupulous scams online, actress Amyza Aznan is shocked by how efficient and quick these scammers can be.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old artiste reminded her fans and followers to be wary of phishing attempt using fake Employees Provident Fund (EPF) website page.

Apparently the message was based on the announcement that EPF members can apply for the i-Lestari Account 2 Withdrawal Scheme beginning April 1. The withdrawal facility is to provide some relief to those financially affected during this period of concern and uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In just a matter of hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin), scammers have already come up with a devious attempt at fooling people.

“Please take note and share with all your family members and friends who may overlook the finer details especially during this trying time,” she wrote.

Amyza said that while the genuine scheme would only come into effect on April 1, whatever forms needed to be filled up and processed before then could be a hoax.

On Monday, Muhyiddin announced that beginning April 1, all Employees Provident Fund contributors below the age of 55 can withdraw a maximum of RM500 a month for a period of 12 months from their second account.