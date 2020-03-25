Showbiz: Be respectful to frontliners and service personnel, says Siti

AREF OMAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza urged the public to respect those who have to stay out during the Movement Control Order (MCO) in order to help and provide services for Malaysians.

The 41-year-old songstress said that she was grateful for the service of personnel such as the police, doctors, Grab food riders, bank officers and many others who had to be out working during this period, but advised others to stay at home.

“We need to have self-discipline in sticking to the MCO. At the same time, respect those who are out there doing their jobs to provide us with services and also those who are combating this Covid-19 situation that we are in.”

“I’m truly grateful and thankful to them for their sacrifice. The general public should remain at home unless for really necessary reasons only.”

Siti said this during a chat session with TV host, actress and entrepreneur, Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, on her informal online show, Berseorangan Bersama.

The 30-minute show, which was streamed live from Neelofa’s Instagram account, saw the two stars talking from their respective abodes about various issues relating to staying at home during the MCO.

“Stay positive and believe that there is a silver lining to this. Life must go on,” added Siti.

Talking about the show, Neelofa, 31, said that she wanted to share her thoughts and useful information with fans, the public and especially those who might feel alone at home during this social distancing period.

Previous celebrities who have joined her on this stay-at-home series of online chats include actress Nora Danish and Indonesian singer Datuk Rossa.

Neelofa also announced that her former MeleTOP co-host, actor and comedian Nabil Ahmad would be joining her on Berseorangan Bersama at 5pm tomorrow.