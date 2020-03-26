Showbiz: No more spending on meaningless stuff, says Izzue Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the extension of the MCO to April 14, actor-singer Izzue Islam is a little mindful when it comes to his spending.

For starters, the 30-year-old artiste has reduced spending on attires for filming purposes.

“I'm suppose to prepare for a project which will begin when MCO is over, but seeing that I have already prepared half of the clothes required, I think that will do for now.

“As for artistes like me, the extension also means no jobs for us within that period too. It's the only sensible way to watch our spending especially when the source of income has also been put on hold," he said in a news report today.

“I’m in the midst of tweaking my finances including planning for our daily meals throughout the extended period. At the same we should all learn to save where we can. For me, I’ve stopped spending on meaningless stuff and things that don’t matter,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a two-week extension of the MCO due to a spike on Covid-19 cases.