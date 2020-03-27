Showbiz: Coming to cinemas, a little later

Local and foreign movies have been postponed or rescheduled due to the ongoing pandemic. Here are some local productions that won’t be screening just yet

THE current Covid-19 pandemic that has gripped the world had certainly disrupted the traditional movie experience of fans who will normally flock to cinemas to catch the latest shows on the big screen.

With the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) keeping the public from going out unnecessarily, local movie production companies have had to postpone, cancel or reschedule their screenings in cinemas.

This has certainly put a damper on the movie scene and the magic of seeing artistic works together in majestic venues in 2020 for fans.

The entertainment industry, both foreign and local, also has to ride out the unfortunate and uncertain tide of loses due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

There have been a slew of Hollywood movies that have been postponed to later or unspecified dates, including Disney’s live action remake of the popular animated movie, Mulan.

Big franchise action movie Fast & Furious 9, which features a stellar cast, has been pushed way back to April 2021 from its original May 21 premiere date.

The much-anticipated sequel horror movie, A Quiet Place 2, has been postponed indefinitely, while DC’s superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 will now open in cinemas on Aug 14.

The next James Bond movie, No Time To Die, which features Daniel Craig in his last role as the debonair British agent, has also been pushed back to a November release.

Other movies, such as Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Lovebirds, The New Mutants, Antlers, Heights, Scoob and Malignant, have all been delayed or had their release dates pushed back.

Below is a short list of local fare that have been affected by the MCO.

BULAN & PRIA TERHEBAT

This action comedy had already been screening in cinemas for six days before the MCO came into effect and cut its run.

It was scheduled to be screened in 146 cinemas including in Singapore and Brunei but the movie, a collaboration between Nizra Entertainment, Astro Shaw and Skop Productions, has now been postponed to a yet-to- be announced date.

Directed by Ghaz Abu Bakar of Polis Evo fame, the movie with a RM4 million budget features a female-centric storyline that stars Zahirah MacWilson, Zizan Razak, Maya Karin, Bell Ngasri and Khir Rahman.

KENDERAAN BERAT IKUT KIRI

This movie could not make its March 26 release date as well. Kenderaan Berat Ikut Kiri is a romantic comedy that focuses on the chance relationship between Adam and Lisa.

Adam, who operates farm machinery, faces conflict with the girl of his dreams, Lisa, when he discovers that her father, Uncle Don, is the head of a human trafficking cartel.

The quirky movie stars Syafie Naswip, Farhanna Qismina, Ropie and Sathiya.

ROH

This horror movie was initially scheduled to be screened on March 19.

Produced by Kuman Pictures, the movie is the directorial debut of Emir Ezwan and stars Namron, Farah Ahmad, June Lojong, Mhia Farhana, Harith Haziq and Putri Syahadah.

It follows the strange happenings that a poor family living in the nearby woods experience after the mysterious arrival of a little girl.

ESCAPE

Touted as a unique cerebral thriller, the new movie Escape was supposed to have hit the cinemas yesterday.

The movie, directed by Ikhwansha Hazer, had already been pushed back before due to other unforeseen setbacks but now will have to contend with another deferment as it has been postponed indefinitely.

A collaboration between Dreamland Productions and DMY Creation, the movie stars Kamal Adli, Elizabeth Tan, Amar Asyraf, Jue Aziz, Riz Amin, Zamarul Hisham, Pablo Amirul, Fiza Fukazawa and Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan.

TOWN MALL

Another movie that was scheduled to open yesterday was Town Mall. Starring Datuk Seri Eizlan Yusof, who also serves as the director, the movie is based on a popular local horror novel.

Produced by Aifa Motion Pictures, the horror movie revolves around a cursed shopping centre.

It was never completed and left in a state of disrepair after construction workers were constantly experiencing strange disturbances.

A decade later, a new real estate development company has plans to rebuild the structure and complete the commercial project. But the haunting, it seems, is still prevalent.

The movie also stars Reen Rahim, Intan Ladyana, Nynaa Harizal dan Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan.

TAKUT KE TAK

Another horror movie that got postponed due to its March release date is Takut Ke Tak.

Directed by Muzzamer Rahman, it revolves around a group of college students who have to produce a film as their final-year project.

They then decide unwisely to film in a haunted house where, as expected, strange occurrences happen to them after the discovery of a mysterious cupboard.

The movie stars Nabil Aqil, Fabian Loo, Ika Nabella, Arwind Kumar and Han Zalini.

EYE ON THE BALL

Rescheduled to a date that has yet to be announced, this sports documentary film tells the true story of Malaysia's national blind football team.

Directed by Chen Yih Wen, the moving work also chronicles the team’s journey during the Asean Para Games event in 2017.

